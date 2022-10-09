WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 819,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 218,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 822,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 91,687 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 172.2% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 453,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period.

