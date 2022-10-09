WIVA by WiV Technology Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (WIVA)

WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One WIVA by WiV Technology token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. WIVA by WiV Technology has a market capitalization of $335,417.13 and $11,465.00 worth of WIVA by WiV Technology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WIVA by WiV Technology has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WIVA by WiV Technology alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WIVA by WiV Technology Token Profile

WIVA by WiV Technology’s launch date was September 2nd, 2021. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official website is wiv.io/wiva-token. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official Twitter account is @wivteam. WIVA by WiV Technology’s official message board is medium.com/wivmedia.

WIVA by WiV Technology Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIVA by WiV Technology (WIVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. WIVA by WiV Technology has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WIVA by WiV Technology is 0.00327876 USD and is up 21.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wiv.io/wiva-token/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIVA by WiV Technology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIVA by WiV Technology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIVA by WiV Technology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIVA by WiV Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIVA by WiV Technology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.