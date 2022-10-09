Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 113.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 29.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.