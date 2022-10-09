Woodcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $26,888.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org. Woodcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@woodcoin.fundation.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin (LOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate LOG through the process of mining. Woodcoin has a current supply of 9,788,383.93199347 with 8,035,193.053598 in circulation. The last known price of Woodcoin is 0.713569 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,549.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woodcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

