Woonkly Power (WOOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Woonkly Power has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $441,530.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woonkly Power token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s genesis date was November 24th, 2020. Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Woonkly Power is https://reddit.com/r/woonkly/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woonkly Power’s official website is woonkly.com. Woonkly Power’s official message board is woonkly.medium.com. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woonkly Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly Power (WOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Woonkly Power has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 156,732,023.47 in circulation. The last known price of Woonkly Power is 0.0386694 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $134,414.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woonkly.com.”

