World Football (WOFO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,158.00

World Football (WOFO) traded down 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, World Football has traded 77.4% lower against the US dollar. World Football has a market cap of $41,118.19 and $13,158.00 worth of World Football was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Football token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

World Football Profile

World Football launched on August 2nd, 2022. World Football’s total supply is 79,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. World Football’s official Twitter account is @wfootballtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Football’s official website is www.worldfootballtoken.com.

World Football Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Football (WOFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Football has a current supply of 79,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Football is 0.00000102 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $76.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldfootballtoken.com/.”

