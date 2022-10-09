World of Defish Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $115,153.51 (WOD)

World of Defish (WOD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, World of Defish has traded down 27% against the US dollar. World of Defish has a market capitalization of $115,153.51 and $10,896.00 worth of World of Defish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World of Defish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About World of Defish

World of Defish’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. World of Defish’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. The official message board for World of Defish is medium.com/@worldofdefish. World of Defish’s official website is worldofdefish.com. World of Defish’s official Twitter account is @worldofdefish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World of Defish

According to CryptoCompare, “World of Defish (WOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World of Defish has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World of Defish is 0.00081764 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $14,643.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldofdefish.com/.”

