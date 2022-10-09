WOWswap (WOW) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $126,423.81 and approximately $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001843 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.01617116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

WOWswap Token Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on February 4th, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,988 tokens. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOWswap’s official message board is wowswap-io.medium.com. WOWswap’s official website is wowswap.io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOWswap has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 719,987.60856738 in circulation. The last known price of WOWswap is 0.18513347 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $605.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wowswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

