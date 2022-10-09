Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,115.25

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $146,115.25 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
