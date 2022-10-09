Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $19,420.66 or 1.00029174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $317.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,856 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 244,856.46137105. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 19,393.19306572 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 620 active market(s) with $54,747,533.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

