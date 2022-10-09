Wrapped BNB Price Tops $277.80 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $103.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $277.80 or 0.01430060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,263,081 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,266,297.68891465. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 275.80018783 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9068 active market(s) with $63,704,043.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

