Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token’s launch date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 329,953,079,375 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Wrapped LUNA Token is www.terra.money/#1.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

