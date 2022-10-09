Wrapped PKT Reaches One Day Volume of $11,371.00 (WPKT)

Wrapped PKT (WPKT) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped PKT has traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped PKT has a market cap of $126,078.36 and approximately $11,371.00 worth of Wrapped PKT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped PKT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Wrapped PKT

Wrapped PKT was first traded on September 13th, 2021. Wrapped PKT’s total supply is 71,513,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped PKT is https://reddit.com/r/pktcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped PKT is crypto.pkt.cash. Wrapped PKT’s official Twitter account is @pkt_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped PKT is odapp.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped PKT

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped PKT (WPKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped PKT has a current supply of 71,513,571.2 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped PKT is 0.00165306 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $105.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odapp.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped PKT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped PKT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped PKT using one of the exchanges listed above.

