X Protocol (POT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65,212.62

X Protocol (POT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One X Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, X Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. X Protocol has a total market cap of $65,212.62 and $196,204.00 worth of X Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About X Protocol

X Protocol launched on November 5th, 2021. X Protocol’s total supply is 4,750,000 tokens. The official message board for X Protocol is medium.com/x-predict-market. The official website for X Protocol is x-protocol.com. X Protocol’s official Twitter account is @x_protocol_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “X Protocol (POT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. X Protocol has a current supply of 4,750,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of X Protocol is 0.01361222 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $142,826.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://x-protocol.com/.”

