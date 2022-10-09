XeniosCoin (XNC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,611.00

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and $2,611.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00275264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003297 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2019. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @coinxenios.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XeniosCoin (XNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. XeniosCoin has a current supply of 100,413,374 with 76,274,958.05368 in circulation. The last known price of XeniosCoin is 0.21123414 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,597.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xenioscoin.com.”

