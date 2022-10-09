Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Down 3.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Xero Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

About Xero

(Get Rating)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.