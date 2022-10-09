Xion Finance (XGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,053.70

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Xion Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $61,053.70 and approximately $869.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s launch date was February 3rd, 2021. Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 tokens. Xion Finance’s official website is xion.finance. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xionfinance.

Xion Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance (XGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Xion Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 9,960,845 in circulation. The last known price of Xion Finance is 0.00609065 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $338.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xion.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

