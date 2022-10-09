XList Trading Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLIST)

XList (XLIST) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One XList token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XList has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. XList has a market cap of $96,000.04 and approximately $60,090.00 worth of XList was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About XList

XList’s genesis date was April 15th, 2022. XList’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,391,801 tokens. XList’s official Twitter account is @xlistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XList’s official website is www.xlist.one.

Buying and Selling XList

According to CryptoCompare, “XList (XLIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XList has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XList is 0.02949281 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,360.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xlist.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XList directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XList should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XList using one of the exchanges listed above.

