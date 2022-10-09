XMON One Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One XMON token can now be purchased for $20,344.51 or 1.04466454 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,495 tokens. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “XMON (XMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XMON has a current supply of 10,000 with 1,494.91777 in circulation. The last known price of XMON is 20,146.28800968 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $686,645.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://0xmons.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

