XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys £13,000 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,708.07).

Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Graham Bird purchased 953 shares of XP Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £152.48 ($184.24).

XPF stock opened at GBX 13.46 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £20.23 million and a PE ratio of -14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.53. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

