Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Xperi has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 735,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xperi by 96.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 640.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 421,409 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

