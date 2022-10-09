Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Sells $200,900.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $968.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.58. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

