XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.60

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.60 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.49). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.56), with a volume of 839,090 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £267.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.66.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.