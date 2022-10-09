XRP Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.57 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. XRP has a market cap of $26.67 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,275,183 coins and its circulating supply is 49,858,575,704 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,275,183 with 49,858,575,704 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.5121263 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $1,534,908,905.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

