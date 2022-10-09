XStorage Price Hits $0.0000 (XSTX)

XStorage (XSTX) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, XStorage has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. XStorage has a market cap of $7,968.10 and $30,718.00 worth of XStorage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XStorage token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About XStorage

XStorage launched on March 19th, 2021. XStorage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,000,000 tokens. XStorage’s official Twitter account is @xstx_storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. XStorage’s official website is www.xstx.io.

XStorage Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XStorage (XSTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. XStorage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XStorage is 0.00012801 USD and is up 36.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $135.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xstx.io.”

