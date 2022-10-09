xWIN Finance Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One xWIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

xWIN Finance Token Profile

xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,379,398 tokens. xWIN Finance’s official message board is xwin.medium.com. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/home. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @xwinfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xWIN Finance (XWIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. xWIN Finance has a current supply of 61,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xWIN Finance is 0.58629228 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,622.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xwin.finance/home.”

