Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $21,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

