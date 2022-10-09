XYO 1-Day Volume Tops $705,799.00 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $84.46 million and $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.11 or 1.00000600 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003480 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022381 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00641026 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,007,125.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

