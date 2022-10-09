Ycash Market Capitalization Hits $1.69 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00282743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00107907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,965,600 coins. Ycash’s official website is y.cash. Ycash’s official message board is ycash.medium.com. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @ycashfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash (YEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ycash has a current supply of 12,962,609.375. The last known price of Ycash is 0.13248119 USD and is up 24.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,085.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://y.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

