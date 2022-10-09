Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,778 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 211.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 35.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

