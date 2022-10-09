Yeti Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $70,964.52 (YETI)

Yeti Finance (YETI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Yeti Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Yeti Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Yeti Finance has a total market capitalization of $70,964.52 and approximately $17,454.00 worth of Yeti Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yeti Finance

Yeti Finance launched on December 12th, 2021. Yeti Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,251,919 tokens. Yeti Finance’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yeti Finance is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling Yeti Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yeti Finance (YETI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Yeti Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yeti Finance is 0.00850467 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,231.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yeti Finance directly using US dollars.

