Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 125.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

