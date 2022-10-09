Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.