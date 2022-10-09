Yieldly Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $740,717.97 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $740,717.97 and approximately $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 tokens. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yieldly is yieldly.finance/blog.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly (YLDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yieldly has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldly is 0.00028046 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $19,243.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldly.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

