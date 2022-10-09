Yieldzilla (YDZ) Price Tops $0.0253

Yieldzilla (YDZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Yieldzilla has a market cap of $8,222.36 and approximately $19,477.00 worth of Yieldzilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yieldzilla has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Yieldzilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Yieldzilla’s launch date was March 24th, 2022. Yieldzilla’s total supply is 325,000 tokens. The official website for Yieldzilla is yieldzilla.org. Yieldzilla’s official Twitter account is @yieldzilla_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldzilla (YDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Yieldzilla has a current supply of 325,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Yieldzilla is 0.02544706 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yieldzilla.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldzilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldzilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldzilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

