YIN Finance (YIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $201,959.64

YIN Finance (YIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, YIN Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIN Finance has a market capitalization of $201,959.64 and $612,956.00 worth of YIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIN Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YIN Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About YIN Finance

YIN Finance’s launch date was August 19th, 2021. YIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,565,576 tokens. The official message board for YIN Finance is medium.com/@yinfinance. The official website for YIN Finance is yin.finance. YIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @yinfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIN Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIN Finance (YIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. YIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YIN Finance is 0.05588607 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $194,161.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yin.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.