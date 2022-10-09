YmplePay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84,048.53 (YMPA)

YmplePay (YMPA) traded down 31% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One YmplePay token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YmplePay has a total market capitalization of $84,048.53 and approximately $179,823.00 worth of YmplePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YmplePay has traded down 88.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YmplePay Token Profile

YmplePay’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. YmplePay’s official Twitter account is @ymplepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YmplePay is https://reddit.com/r/ymplepay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for YmplePay is www.ymplepay.com.

YmplePay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YmplePay (YMPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YmplePay has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YmplePay is 0.0000035 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ymplepay.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YmplePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YmplePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YmplePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

