YodeSwap (YODE) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,147.00

YodeSwap (YODE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One YodeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004848 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YodeSwap has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YodeSwap has a market capitalization of $30,302.95 and $15,147.00 worth of YodeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YodeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YodeSwap Token Profile

YodeSwap launched on August 18th, 2022. YodeSwap’s total supply is 32,000 tokens. YodeSwap’s official Twitter account is @yodeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. YodeSwap’s official website is yodeswap.dog.

Buying and Selling YodeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “YodeSwap (YODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Dogechain platform. YodeSwap has a current supply of 32,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YodeSwap is 0.95788532 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $164,035.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yodeswap.dog/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YodeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YodeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YodeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YodeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YodeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.