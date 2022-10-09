yOUcash (YOUC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $222,499.00

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002622 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $222,499.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “yOUcash (YOUC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. yOUcash has a current supply of 11,000,000,000 with 8,617,397,989.541632 in circulation. The last known price of yOUcash is 0.51146076 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $627,696.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://youengine.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.