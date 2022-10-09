YTizer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13,125.89 (YTZ)

YTizer (YTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One YTizer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. YTizer has a total market capitalization of $13,125.89 and $180,285.00 worth of YTizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YTizer has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YTizer Token Profile

YTizer’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. YTizer’s official website is ytizer.com. YTizer’s official Twitter account is @ytizerofficial.

YTizer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YTizer (YTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YTizer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of YTizer is 0.00005202 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ytizer.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YTizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YTizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YTizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

