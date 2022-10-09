Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) vs. Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Head to Head Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 4.71 $1.58 billion $4.99 21.83

Profitability

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 2.14% 11.85% 1.76% Yum! Brands 22.17% -15.45% 21.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73

Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $139.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

