YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One YUMMY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1,158.53 and approximately $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YUMMY Token Profile

YUMMY was first traded on April 30th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,657,987 tokens. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUMMY is yummy-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “YUMMY (YUMMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YUMMY has a current supply of 445,577,510,906 with 367,302,685,640 in circulation. The last known price of YUMMY is 0.00000257 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $151.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yummy-crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

