Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €20.63 ($21.05) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.21.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

