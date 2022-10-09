Zano Price Tops $0.38 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001948 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.31 million and $50,211.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00305838 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027695 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,406,191 coins and its circulating supply is 11,376,691 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano (ZANO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate ZANO through the process of mining. Zano has a current supply of 13,405,044.55 with 11,375,544.55 in circulation. The last known price of Zano is 0.37824486 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45,855.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zano.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

