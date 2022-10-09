Zcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $54.69 or 0.00281608 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $844.57 million and approximately $65.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00109889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,444,150 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zcash (ZEC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZEC through the process of mining. Zcash has a current supply of 15,438,787.5. The last known price of Zcash is 54.17968659 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $68,056,117.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

