ZClassic Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $327,216.14 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00110008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic (ZCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCL through the process of mining. ZClassic has a current supply of 9,287,024.33. The last known price of ZClassic is 0.0351131 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zclassic.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars.

