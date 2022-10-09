Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,372.00

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Zeepin has a market cap of $211,766.72 and approximately $29,372.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is https://reddit.com/r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin (ZPT) is a cryptocurrency . Zeepin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Zeepin is 0.0004062 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,584.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zeepin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

