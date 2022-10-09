ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading 92.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 92.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $20,487.98 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 tokens. The Reddit community for ZelaaPayAE is https://reddit.com/r/zelaapay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae. The official message board for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae/blog. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZelaaPayAE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. ZelaaPayAE has a current supply of 16,755,644,720 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZelaaPayAE is 0.00000165 USD and is up 26.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $103.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zelaapay.ae.”

