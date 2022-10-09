Zero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Zero has a market cap of $114,396.73 and $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00281720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00109639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,988,376 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is https://reddit.com/r/zerocoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @zerocurrencies and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero (ZER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ZER through the process of mining. Zero has a current supply of 11,985,994.8. The last known price of Zero is 0.0189018 USD and is up 47.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerocurrency.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

