ZeroX (ZEROX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZeroX (ZEROX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, ZeroX has traded 98.5% lower against the dollar. One ZeroX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZeroX has a total market capitalization of $9,299.89 and approximately $12,003.00 worth of ZeroX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZeroX Profile

ZeroX’s launch date was September 13th, 2022. ZeroX’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeroX is zerox.social. ZeroX’s official message board is medium.com/@zerox_social. ZeroX’s official Twitter account is @zerox_social and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZeroX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroX (ZEROX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZeroX has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZeroX is 0.00000009 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $50.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerox.social/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroX using one of the exchanges listed above.

